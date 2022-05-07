Blend of classical and jazz for final Boomerang concert at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Boomerang Eight with Emily Wright is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on May 14, 2022. (Submitted)

The final concert of the Boomerang series is going to feature jazz and classical music by a bunch of Chilliwack artists.

Shining the spotlight on local musicians, Boomerang Eight with Emily Wright is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on May 14.

“Boomerang Eight will be a blend of classical and jazz music brought to you by solos, duets, and small ensembles, featuring local composers and original music from young local artists,” Wright said.

There will be flute and clarinet duets, clarinet and clarinet duets, a solo guitarist, and a small jazz combo to top the evening off.

“The final installment of the Boomerang series is going to bring together a very diverse group of young artists in terms of ability and styles of playing,” said Amber Bergeron, the program lead. “There is going to be a nice balance of experience and a sliding scale of genre from completely classical to unquestionably jazz, with new music composed by a couple of the performers, and performed by local musicians – some of which have been playing together for years, and others that have only just met recently.

“Emily has compiled her acts reminiscent of her high school music career, as well as her current career, and she will weave a bit of a story about her journey through music as the show goes on. She has also recently taken up a new instrument in which this will be her debut performance with it. If audiences want to see a bunch of talented youth having a good time playing what they love, this is the show for them.”

Perfect for a casual night of local talent, Boomerang Eight once again will showcase Chilliwack’s best and newest musical acts in a cabaret-style setting.

Boomerang Eight with Emily Wright is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on May 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

