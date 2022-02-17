Motley Crüe, shown here in 2012, returns on tour this year with Def Leppard and others, with a concert at Vancouver’s B.C. Place Stadium on Sept. 2. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Motley Crüe, shown here in 2012, returns on tour this year with Def Leppard and others, with a concert at Vancouver’s B.C. Place Stadium on Sept. 2. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Big concerts are back in B.C. as several bands announce 2022 dates in Vancouver, other cities

Announced Thursday was a Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard show at B.C. Place Stadium in September

Big concerts are back in B.C., now that pandemic gathering restrictions have eased in the province.

Live Nation Canada announced several Metro Vancouver-area concerts this week, including Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at B.C. Place Stadium on Sept. 2, with Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Classless Act also on the bill. Tickets are sold to the general public starting Feb. 25 at 10 a.m., on livenation.com.

The Foo Fighters will perform in Vancouver this fall, on Oct. 5 at Rogers Arena.

Also that week at the Canucks’ home rink, The Black Keys’ “Dropout Boogie” tour will stop in Vancouver on Oct. 3.

Rogers Arena will also stage the pairing of Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick in concert on June 10, in Stewart’s first North American tour in four years.

Announced earlier was Jack White’s “Supply Chain Issues” tour, which includes a show at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on June 7.

Elsewhere in B.C., Santana’s “Blessing and Miracles” tour includes concert dates in Victoria, Abbotsford and Penticton, from March 30 to April 2.

Langley-based country-rocker Dallas Smith plans a “Some Things Never Change” tour this spring, with shows in Kamloops, Penticton and Abbotsford.

Alt-rock band Imagine Dragons will hit Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Friday, March 4.

Canadian rockers Billy Talent are back this spring, too, with a May 6 concert at Pacific Coliseum.

This week Rage Against the Machine tweeted news of rescheduled tour dates next year, including a March 11, 2023, show at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum.

Blue Rodeo’s rescheduled tour of Canada this year includes a Nov. 22 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentConcertsLive music

Previous story
Chris Lane revs up Fill Them Boots tour at Abbotsford Centre

Just Posted

Abbotsford Police are on scene at Gordie and Colleen Howe middle school Thursday morning due to a threat relating to the school. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Gordie and Colleen Howe middle school evacuated due to unspecified threat

There is a labour shortage across the province and in Abbotsford. Recently, Cabela’s held a job fair to find local workers. (Jessica Peters/ Abbotsford News)
Worker shortage felt across B.C. has also hit Abbotsford

Ace, age six, is an Abbotsford boy who now has an adaptive to help him and his mom get around. (Submitted photo)
Two Abbotsford kids to be featured on Variety Show of Hearts Telethon

Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society volunteer Colin Bond had never seen anything like it. He photographed this large sturgeon floating with a smaller sturgeon in its mouth on Feb. 5, 2022 near Fort Langley. (Colin Bond/FRSCS Facebook)
6-foot sturgeon in Fraser River likely had ‘a very, very sore throat,’ says volunteer tagger