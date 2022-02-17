Big concerts are back in B.C. as several bands announce 2022 dates in Vancouver, other cities

Announced Thursday was a Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard show at B.C. Place Stadium in September

Motley Crüe, shown here in 2012, returns on tour this year with Def Leppard and others, with a concert at Vancouver’s B.C. Place Stadium on Sept. 2. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Big concerts are back in B.C., now that pandemic gathering restrictions have eased in the province.

Live Nation Canada announced several Metro Vancouver-area concerts this week, including Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard at B.C. Place Stadium on Sept. 2, with Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Classless Act also on the bill. Tickets are sold to the general public starting Feb. 25 at 10 a.m., on livenation.com.

The Foo Fighters will perform in Vancouver this fall, on Oct. 5 at Rogers Arena.

Also that week at the Canucks’ home rink, The Black Keys’ “Dropout Boogie” tour will stop in Vancouver on Oct. 3.

Rogers Arena will also stage the pairing of Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick in concert on June 10, in Stewart’s first North American tour in four years.

Announced earlier was Jack White’s “Supply Chain Issues” tour, which includes a show at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on June 7.

Elsewhere in B.C., Santana’s “Blessing and Miracles” tour includes concert dates in Victoria, Abbotsford and Penticton, from March 30 to April 2.

Langley-based country-rocker Dallas Smith plans a “Some Things Never Change” tour this spring, with shows in Kamloops, Penticton and Abbotsford.

Alt-rock band Imagine Dragons will hit Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Friday, March 4.

Canadian rockers Billy Talent are back this spring, too, with a May 6 concert at Pacific Coliseum.

This week Rage Against the Machine tweeted news of rescheduled tour dates next year, including a March 11, 2023, show at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum.

Blue Rodeo’s rescheduled tour of Canada this year includes a Nov. 22 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.



