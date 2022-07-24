Bard in the Valley presents Shakespeare play at EcoDairy in Abbotsford

Four outdoor shows of Measure for Measure run from Aug. 4 to 7

Bard in the Valley presented The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged, starring Dylan Coulter and Nik Trotzuk, in 2021. This year, the group stages Measure for Measure in Abbotsford from Aug. 4 to 7. (Black Press file photo)

Bard in the Valley (BIV) returns to Abbotsford to perform Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure after selling out its performances at EcoDairy last summer.

This year, BIV is offering four outdoor shows at EcoDairy from Aug. 4 to 7.

EcoDairy manager Scott Johnson said they are excited to have the shows back this year.

“As BIV expands across the valley, we think our park setting creates a beautiful backdrop to enjoy local food and drink while watching local artists in action,” he said.

BIV was set to stage Measure for Measure in 2020 but canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The play, which has more than a dozen roles, was postponed again in 2021 as the board instead selected The Complete Works of Shakespeare to minimize the number of actors on stage.

Directed by Emily McKinnon, Measure for Measure explores themes of justice and forgiveness, mixing elements of comedy and drama.

Through uniquely compelling characters, the play examines the relationship between those who are powerful and those who are victimized, and how immorality and forgiveness often uncomfortably co-exist. These issues, clearly present in Shakespeare’s society, are still relevant today.

Refreshments from Mount Lehman Winery and Hub Co Brewing are available at the show, and ticket holders can pre-order picnics from Nature’s Pickins.

The show is two hours long, including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are $35, and are available at bardinthevalley.com/tickets, where the picnics can also be pre-ordered.

