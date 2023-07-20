Barbie winning early box office battle over Oppenheimer in Abbotsford

The early box office battle between Barbie and Oppenheimer seems to indicate an early edge for the movie based on the iconic doll – at least in Abbotsford.

Special early screenings for both movies occur tonight (Thursday) at Abbotsford’s Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP at Highstreet Shopping Centre.

The 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. showings for Barbie inside the VIP theatre are both approaching sell-outs as of this morning. The regular showings at 9:30 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. have some availability, with a regular showing at 3:40 p.m. having many seats left.

Oppenheimer’s showing at 6 p.m. inside the VIP theatre is about 75 per cent sold with the 10 p.m. showing having only sold about 15 per cent.

Oppenheimer is around 40 per cent filled for the 6 p.m. showing in the Ultra AVX theatre and has few tickets sold for the 10 p.m. showing in the same theatre.

Movie length could be a factor, as Oppenheimer clocks in at three hours while Barbie has a run time of one hour and 54 minutes.

The Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a large cast of characters and is the first live-action movie ever created for the toy. Oppenheimer is a feature documentary based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who was pivotal in developing the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project.

It’s expected to be a big weekend at the box office with the two aforementioned movies, along with current releases Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Sound of Freedom and Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse.

