Band Chilliwack set to rock local stage for charity fundraiser

Concert will bring in funds for Chilliwack Search and Rescue following November floods

Chilliwack band members from left to right are Ed Henderson, Jerry Adolphe, Bill Henderson, and Gord Maxwell. (Colin Smith)

Chilliwack the band will be in Chilliwack raising funds for a Chilliwack volunteer organization.

Chilliwack Rocks Chilliwack is a benefit concert for Chilliwack Search and Rescue. It’s set for June 25 at the Cultural Centre.

Following the devastating Fraser Valley floods in November, the classic rock band wanted to support the local volunteer search-and-rescue team.

“Bill Henderson of the legendary band Chilliwack, has very generously donated a performance with his entire band at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre free of charge, as a fundraiser and a spirit-raiser, to support the community that gave the legendary band its name,” the centre stated in a press release.

The band, with 19 Canadian singles and 13 released albums (four of which went Canadian Certified Platinum), is known for its many smash hits, such as “Fly At Night,” “My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone),” “Whatcha Gonna Do” and “Lonesome Mary.”

Once labelled by Rolling Stone Magazine as “The finest Canadian rock band,” Chilliwack has had immense success on both Canadian and American radio charts, including The Billboard Hot 100 and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2019. From psychedelic, progressive and country rock to adult contemporary and pop rock, the band has a unique and diverse sound, complemented by its members’ incredible vocal skills.

Several local businesses have also stepped up by purchasing blocks of tickets for $1,000 to give away to the many local heroes who helped during these disastrous floods.

Chilliwack Rocks Chilliwack is coming to the HUB International Theatre in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on June 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $60, (five or more tickets purchased are $50 each) and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469). Audience sizes have increased to full capacity.

