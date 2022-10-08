B.C. actress unleashes her inner monster in first major acting role

Nasiv Sall has danced in past films and can now be seen in Monster High: The Movie

Nasiv Sall has performed as an on-screen dancer in several other productions, such as Macklemore’s Dance Off music video from 2016. (Nasiv - Instagram/Special to The News)

A B.C. entertainer has officially made the jump from dancer to actress as she celebrates the recent release of her first full-length feature film.

Nasiv Sall, who grew up on a small blueberry farm in the Lower Mainland, has been involved with movies in the past, but in a very different role.

“I’ve danced in several [movies] such as Disney’s Descendants 2 and Disney’s Freaky Friday but this is the first film where I am acting and dancing,” said Sall.

Having been cast as Abbey Bominable in Monster High: The Movie, Sall plays the daughter of a yeti, who possesses the ability to form and manipulate ice.

“In the Monster High franchise, Abbey Bominable is known for her strength, athleticism and quick-wit,” explained Sall. “I feel connected to her as I, myself, am determined and athletic. I was able to show her athleticism through the dance numbers and her power as a young ghoul throughout the movie.”

Sall said she is particularly proud for this to be her first acting role in a movie since it takes the step of portraying many of the characters in more diverse ways, including making certain characters visible minorities or adjusting their pronouns.

“I’m most excited to be able to show young people watching the movie that they are able to be whoever they want and to embrace their differences. I am also proud to be a part of a cast that is majority BIPOC and for young viewers to see people who look like them in a movie of this size.”

With Monster High: The Movie including several big dance numbers, it made the transition much easier for Sall, who has spent years performing as a dancer and even competed at the International Dance Organization’s world championships.

“The dance numbers were created by one of my favourite choreographers Heather Laura Gray, so I felt very fortunate to work so closely with her,” said Sall.

Despite landing her first full-length film acting role, Sall explained that she isn’t ready to abandon the world of dance for a life as an actor.

She will continue to pursue both acting and dancing opportunities, including her currently planned projects in Vancouver and Montreal.

“This month, I am working on The Pearl Fishers with the Vancouver Opera as a dancer. Then, I am headed to Montreal to continue working on a contemporary dance show with La Tresse Collective.”

Interested viewers can catch Sall’s performance as Abbey Bominable in Monster High: The Movie on Paramount Plus.