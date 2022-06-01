Award-winning singer/composer A.R. Rahman announced for Abbotsford Centre

The man known for redefining contemporary Indian music has been announced for a show at Abbotsford Centre this summer.

A.R. Rahman plays the centre on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. as part of his All Access North American tour.

Rahman has scored for more than 150 projects, comprising music in multiple languages, including landmark scores such as Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Taal, Lagaan, Vandemataram, Jodhaa Akbar, Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, Rockstar and many more.

Rahman pursued music as a career at a young age, taking after his father, who was a composer and arranger in South India.

After assisting leading musicians in India, Rahman went on to compose jingles and scores for popular Indian television features. He also obtained a degree in western classical music from the Trinity College of Music, London.

In 1991, noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam offered Rahman a movie called Roja, which was a run-away success and brought nationwide fame and acclaim to the composer.

Rahman is a six-time recipient of the Indian National Award and has bagged 32 Filmfare awards.

He wrote the music for Bombay Dreams, produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, grossing remarkable numbers at London’s West End and Broadway. He also composed for the stage musical Lord of The Rings along with the Finnish band Varttina.

In 2008, Rahman’s work gained global prominence with the extraordinary success of his score for Slumdog Millionaire that won two Academy Awards for Rahman for Best Score and Best Song.

Rahman won more than 15 awards for this score, including two Grammys, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

Rahman marked his entry as a writer and producer, setting up his YM Studios Soundstage and of 99 Songs, his maiden film venture.

He is exploring new ways of storytelling through Le Musk, a cinematic multi-sensory project in progress, directed and written by him.

He is also in the process of setting up India’s native Symphony Orchestra, through the AR Rahman Foundation and KMMC, nurturing young musicians to excel in music.

Rahman is currently experimenting and researching undisclosed projects based on Indian classical music, finding ways to pass it on to the future generations.

The KM Music Conservatory, under the administration of his sister, Fathima Rafiq, imparts holistic education in western and Indian music and music technology.

Rahman has collaborated with numerous international artists, including Coldplay, Mick Jagger, Dave Stewart, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sami Yusuf and U2.

He has also worked with his daughters, Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman, singing the ancient Tamil Couplets from Thirukural, resulting in the globally acclaimed single Ahimsa, commemorating 150 Years of Mahatma Gandhi.

Currently, Rahman is working with Expo 2020 Dubai, having set up a state-of-the-art recording facility, called The Firdaus Studio, and mentoring an all-women orchestra –called The Firdaus Orchestra – composed of musicians from over 23 nationalities.

Tickets to the general public go on sale starting this Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.ca. Prices range from $55 to $280.

