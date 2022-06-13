Auditions held in Abbotsford for production of The Magician’s Nephew

Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford holds auditions on Wednesday, June 15 for its production in November of The Magician’s Nephew.

Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford holds auditions on Wednesday, June 15 for its production of The Magician’s Nephew, C.S. Lewis’s magical adventure adapted by Michael O’Brien and Tim Carroll.

Auditions start at 6 p.m. at the theatre company’s rehearsal hall at 34595 Third Ave. Performers of all walks of life and backgrounds are encouraged to attend.

The production runs Nov. 11 and 12 and 16-19 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Nov. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. at the Abbotsford Arts Centre. A special school matinee is also scheduled for Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. Rehearsals begin in early September.

The Magician’s Nephew takes a magical and breathtaking journey to Narnia at the time of its creation. Young Digory and his friend, Polly, discover a way to explore other worlds but in doing so, inadvertently release a malevolent queen into the universe who could bring complete destruction to every world in the cosmos.

This visually stunning production tells a profound story of what it means to do the right thing in the face of great evil and promises to inspire audiences of all ages.

“We’re very excited to be the first company outside of the Shaw Festival to produce this exciting new Canadian adaptation,” said Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7 Theatre’s executive/artistic director. “Cast members and audience members alike are in for a rewarding and unique theatre experience.”

Directed by Gabe Kirkley, the play will feature up to 15 actors, some playing multiple roles. Kirkley is a Lower Mainland theatre director, playwright and marketer, and will also be responsible for creating the show’s sound and projection design.

Visit gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940 to register for an audition time slot or for more information.

