Artist Frida Kahlo the focus of ‘Immersive Biography’ exhibit coming to Metro Vancouver

May opening date for another Tandem Expositions event

A view of “Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography,” coming to the PNE Agrodome. (Photos courtesy of Frida Kahlo Corporation)

Tickets went on sale Tuesday (April 4) for another “immersive” art exhibit in Metro Vancouver, this one focused on Frida Kahlo.

In a Western Canadian debut, “Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography” will open at the PNE Agrodome on May 3.

The art show is toured to Vancouver by Frida Kahlo Corporation, Spain-based Layers of Reality and Quebec’s Tandem Expositions.

The biographical story of the Mexican artist is brought to life in an exhibition utilizing seven “distinct transformational spaces, including an optional award-winning VR experience,” an event advisory says.

“Unlike other art exhibitions, this exhibit does not include reproductions of Kahlo’s paintings. Instead, it utilizes a range of innovative techniques, including historical photographs, original films, digital environments, artistic installations, collector’s items and newly created music, to create an immersive experience that captures the essence of Kahlo’s life and art.”

Tickets for the PNE dates are sold on fridakahlovancouver.com, which links to TicketLeader’s website. Passes start at $30.

“Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography” toured across Europe and the U.S. and made its Canadian debut in Montreal before the scheduled Vancouver run.

Tandem Expositions is also behind the success of “Imagine Van Gogh,” “Imagine Picasso” and “Imagine Monet” at venues across Canada and the U.S. over the past three years.

In Surrey, Paquin Entertainment Group’s “Beyond Van Gogh” art exhibition filled the Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds for the month of February and first week of March.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Beyond King Tut’ opened in Vancouver exactly 100 years after the boy king’s tomb discovery; The latest ‘immersive’ exhibition showcases life in ancient Egypt.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

art exhibitVisual Arts