Art and Wine Walk returns to historic downtown Abbotsford

The Art + Wine Walk returns to historic downtown Abbotsford on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The event – presented by the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association – runs from 4 to 8 p.m., and ticket holders will get to sample local wines, enjoy snacks, and view artwork while exploring the downtown.

There will be 21 stops on the walk and, between the 22-plus artists showcasing their work, there will be more than 10 different art mediums being displayed.

Each participating business will feature a creator and offer a beverage sample. There will also be shopping and dining promos around the downtown.

Included with ticket purchase is an event tote bag, a souvenir wine glass, mini wine jelly and the first edition of the Downtown Abbotsford Colouring Book.

There are four new downtown businesses participating as stops as well as many of the regulars.

The event will also feature live painting from Shannon Thiesen, a former winner of the Favourite Art + Wine Walk Artist Award, as well as live music at registration and other locations around the downtown core.

The event supports Abbotsford’s recovery from COVID-19 by encouraging the exploration of local small businesses and supporting local producers of art as well as food and beverage.

Tickets are $40 (plus fees and taxes) and are available online at downtownabbotsford.ca. If sold out prior to the event, tickets will not be available at the door.

Tickets are available only to those 19 and older. Those who wish to explore the art and forgo the wine samples do not need to purchase a ticket.

