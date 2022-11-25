An Abbotsford Christmas list: Your guide to holiday events for 2022

Let us help you keep tabs of everything happening in Abbotsford through the holiday season

Santa talks with Crosby – a Havanese-shitzhu cross – during a Pet Pictures with Santa event at Buckerfield’s in 2018. Do you have a Christmas or holiday event to let the community know about? Email all the details to newsroom@abbynews.com. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News file)

From craft markets to theatre performances, there are many festive events coming up in the Abbotsford area. Here is a list of the ones we know about. To get your event added to this list at no charge, email newsroom@abbynews.com.

Nov. 25 • “Light up the Hall” takes place Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at Matsqui Community Hall (33676 St. Olaf Ave.) at 7 p.m. The hall will be lit up for Christmas, and there will be hot chocolate, cookies and a 1930s-themed dance, including swing dance lessons. The event is by donation, and items will be collected for the food bank. The hall will be lit up from 5 to 9 p.m. every night from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31.

Nov. 25 & 26 • Abbotsford Children’s Theatre presents its production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p .m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way. When the director of the annual Christmas pageant breaks her leg and has to step aside, the traditional Nativity story is turned on its head when the incorrigible Herdman family takes over the play. Tickets are $12 (plus fees) and are available at eventbrite.ca.

Nov. 27 • The 10th annual Toys for Tots is a drop-in event that runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre. Toys and donations will be collected for the Christmas Bureau program of the Archway Food Bank. For more information including a list of appropriate gifts, visit abbotsfordfoodbank.com/toysfortots/.

Dec. 1 -10 • Fraser Valley Stage presents two holiday-themed shows in December, with multiple dates. Winter Wonderettes stars a delightful female quartet as they rescue a Christmas show when Santa doesn’t show up. Plaid Tidings is a sequel to Forever Plaid and stars the original quartet who brought the house down in 2019 with their crazy antics and fabulous voices. Tickets for reserved seating are available online at fraservalleystage.com or by calling 604-302-1235.

Dec. 2 • Light up the Countryside at Mt. Lehman Community Hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Santa will be making an appearance with treats for the kids. There will also be hot apple cider, hot chocolate and treats provided, and propane fires and patio heaters to keep you warm while you visit. This event is hosted by the Mt. Lehman Community Association at 6418 Mt. Lehman Rd.

Dec. 3 • The 31st Annual Winter Jubilee takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in historic downtown Abbotsford. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, watch the lighting of the 60-foot Christmas tree, enjoy vendors, entertainment, music and a beverage lounge, along with plenty of crafts and activities for children. For more information, visit downtownabbotsford.ca. Dec. 3 • The Trethewey House and the Sylvia Pincott Heritage Habitat Garden are decorated for the holidays, and are open for their Christmas Open House from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., featuring their award-winning exhibit “The River People and the Land: Living within S’ólh Téméxw.” This event is hosted by the Heritage Abbotsford Society at 2313 Ware St. Dec. 3 • The Taste of the Market is free event that runs at Lepp’s Farm Market showcasing the “best of the market” with a sampling of foods from local producers, offering a chance to taste locally foods and meet the people behind them. The event includes a draw to win a gift basket. Dec. 4 • The Jubilate Vocal Ensemble presents a concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Clearbrook MB Church, 2719 Clearbrook Rd. The choral group will perform a festive repertoire from early choral traditions to modern works. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students. They are available online at jubilate.ca or at the door.

Dec. 5 • The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s fundraiser ‘It’s a Wonderful Breakfast’ is at White Spot in Abbotsford on Dec. 7 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. This is a drive-thru event. Tickets are $15 or $50 for a carload. They are once again collecting toys and toiletries at the event to give children and young adults in hospital over the holiday season. To buy tickets and for more info, go to fvhcf.ca/breakfast.

Dec. 8 • Christmas at Clearbrook Library starts at 6 p.m., with a festive evening of stories, crafts, music and sweet treats. This event is fun for the whole family. Ugly Christmas sweaters and pyjamas are welcome. At 6:30 p.m., enjoy music from the Abby Flats Jazz Ensemble. Afterwards, participate in holiday crafts for kids and adults. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

Dec. 9 • The Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra Baroque Ensemble, Belle Voci and professional soloists present Handel’s Messiah on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 2777 Townline Rd. Tickets are $40, available at chilliwacksymphony.com.

Dec. 10 • Abbotsford Community Music School presents ‘Tis the Season’, their annual Christmas concert at 6:30 pm in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church (3471 Clearbrook Road). Students will perform a variety of pieces including Christmas favourites with instruments ranging from piano, to strings, to woodwinds. The Abbotsford Youth Orchestra will also perform. Admission is free and open to the public.

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasEvents