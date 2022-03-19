Action-packed Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival returns to Chilliwack

Best of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 26. (Matt Clark)

Outdoor adventure is returning to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

The Best of the Fest Tour – Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is packed with action, excitement and stunning scenery and it’s coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 26.

The film festival takes folks on an adventure that is filled with the ultimate display of human achievement, extreme athleticism, and jaw-dropping cinematography. It has become a cornerstone event for Chilliwack’s outdoor community over the last nine years.

Sam Waddington, local mountaineer and owner of Mt. Waddington’s Outdoors has been curating the films shown in Chilliwack since the festival first came to town. From hiking to kayaking to mountaineering to many other sports, he has highlighted a route into the wilderness that offer you a taste of what people could experience.

“The festival’s offerings in Chilliwack provides an opportunity for those who are stoked on the outdoors, at all levels, to get together under one roof and feel the energy of a community in motion,” Waddington said. “Watching people on the big screen push the envelope of what is possible in the outdoors, and to truly see someone who embodies the spirit of adventure, is a really special thing. I think anyone who has been to these events has felt this and knows how inspiring they can be”

The festival highlights areas all around the world, but Waddington wants there to be an emphasis on the surrounding area.

“I take a lot of pride in making sure that the films reflect the realities and aspirations of Chilliwack, and what people are up to here and sometimes perhaps what I think they should be getting up to,” he said. “Our community is home to so much potential, and so much variety in the outdoor activities that are available. For me that is key to my approach to selecting films for our audience. I try where ever possible to throw in mountain biking films, paragliding films, films on rock climbing and whitewater paddling, as it’s all possible here.”

Most importantly, Waddington hopes that the showing will encourage people to get outside and explore the stunning world around them.

“Our main goal is to inspire people to get outside and live adventurous lifestyles,” he said. “So we try to do that through this festival, and people never leave disappointed in the films they get to see.”

Along with these films, there will be chances to win door prizes.

Best of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469). Audience sizes have increased to 75% capacity.

RELATED: Violin and piano blend together for ‘Road Movies’ concert in Chilliwack

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

filmOutdoors and Recreation