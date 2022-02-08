Abbotsford’s Mauro Ranallo hosting Beyond the Edge reality series

Abbotsford’s Mauro Ranallo (third from right) is the host of Beyond the Edge, a new reality series that debuts on March 16.

Abbotsford’s Mauro Ranallo is going from the combat sports arena to the jungles of Panama.

The W.J. Mouat grad and longtime boxing, mixed martial arts and pro wrestling broadcaster was recently announced as the host of the new reality series Beyond the Edge.

The show, which is being produced by CBS and will air on Global, is an adventure challenge featuring nine celebrities trying to battle the outdoors for their charity of choice.

It is set to debut on March 16.

According to a show press release, the celebrities will face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone.

Beyond the Edge is from the same team that produces the Naked and Afraid series.

The nine celebrities who will brave the Panama jungle in Beyond the Edge are country superstar Lauren Alaina, Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, country superstar Craig Morgan, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL legend Mike Singletary, actress Jodie Sweetin (Full House, Fuller House) and television personalities Colton Underwood (The Bachelor) and Eboni K. Williams (The Real Housewives of New York City).

The celebrities are challenged to last two weeks in the Panama jungle and there will not be any judges or eliminations. Contestants can choose to leave if the conditions are too intense, but for each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities.

At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the Beyond the Edge champion and take home the most money for their charity.

Ranallo has been cage side and ring side for some of the biggest combat sports events in history including the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor boxing bout in 2017. He’s also broadcasted events with WWE, NXT, Bellator, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Pride FC and Strikeforce.

He also released a successful documentary in 2018 that chronicled his battle with mental health entitled Bipolar Rock ‘N’ Roller.

