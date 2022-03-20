Abbotsford’s Creative Edge presents Newsies at Clarke Theatre in Mission

Creative Edge School of Arts in Abbotsford presents Newsies: The Broadway Musical on March 30 and 31 at the Clarke Foundation Theatre in Mission. (Submitted photo)

The theatre program of Creative Edge School of Arts in Abbotsford holds its first stage show since 2019 later this month.

The school joins community members and emerging theatre artists to present Newsies: The Broadway Musical on March 30 and 31 at the Clarke Foundation Theatre in Mission.

“This is our biggest show to date, and what a perfect way to bring live theatre back to our students, families, and community,” says artistic director Andrew Gillott.

He said the students have shown “incredible commitment to their art” despite the challenges of the last two years and having to adapt to virtual performances.

“We are all so excited to see them bring their passion to the stage once again,” Gillott said.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.”

When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for children and can be purchased from Creative Edge School of Arts (300-3033 Immel St.) or at the door. Call 604-855-3343 for tickets or more information.

Live theatre