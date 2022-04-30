Jessica Germaine of Abbotsford will be featured on Episode 6 of Wall of Bakers on Food Network on May 2. (Food Network Canada)

Abbotsford woman goes for the dough in upcoming Wall of Bakers episode

Jessica Germaine to be featured on competitive Food Network Canada show May 2

Jessica Germaine of Abbotsford is hoping to bring home the dough, as a contestant on the Food Network’s show, Wall of Bakers.

She is a contestant on the show, which filmed last summer in Toronto, and her episode is coming up on May 2 on the Food Network.

Like all of the contestants, Germaine is not a professional baker. But she did grow up around bakers and working in a family bakery, Alpine Pastries.

“I grew up with it,” she said, with a bakery on a farm and living the farm-to-table lifestyle in the truest sense.

When her friend sent a link to apply to compete on the show, she did it on a whim. Much to her surprise, she was accepted.

Each episode features a fresh batch of four bakers, and Germaine’s episode is number six of the 10 created for this season. It’s titled Leverage the Beverage, and features celebrity Jo Notkin.

Like all reality shows, Germaine is unable to spill the beans on what transpires in the show. But the description of her episode says she “brings her organizational skills from human resources to the competition.”

While she can’t reveal all, she does say it was “the best experience ever.” She was flown to Toronto, where the episode was shot the very next day. She was flown home the day after, making the trip as fast-paced as the show itself.

Wall of Bakers is a spin-off of Food Network Canada’s competition series Wall of Chefs, featuring amateur bakers. The format tests the skill and nerves of Canada’s home bakers as they battle in the Wall of Bakers kitchen, under the towering shadow of the country’s best pastry chefs.

In each episode, four amateur bakers face-off in three rounds of sweet competition. In the first round, they prepare the desserts that have made them famous at home, their crowd-pleasers. In the second round, they are challenged to think on the fly and come up with a dessert using two ingredients that are staples in the home pantry of one of the chefs on the Wall. In the third and final round, the last two home bakers are inspired by another chef’s signature dessert to make their own bakery-worthy creation.

Through it all, the Wall is watching, stacked with twelve of the biggest names in baking. The chefs offer colour commentary and expertise throughout all three challenges while tasting, judging, and eliminating one home baker in every round. After a final deliberation, the last home baker standing wins the $10,000 cash prize.

The series premiere of Wall of Bakers is available on Food Network Canada, live or on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.

