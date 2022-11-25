Abbotsford teen wins North American bagpipe competition

Callum Bevan places first in all 3 events and is named overall winner

An Abbotsford teen placed first in all three events and was the overall winner at a prestigious North American bagpipe competition in Ontario.

Callum Bevan, a recent graduate of Yale Secondary, competed Nov. 19 at the George Sherriff Memorial Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Competition, held in Hamilton, Ont.

His older brother, Alistair, won the competition in 2017. The two are the only siblings to have each won the event.

Bevan began piping at the age of seven under the tutelage of his parents, Alan and Bonnie.

He was a member of the Robert Malcolm Memorial Pipe Band for several years, competing at the World Pipe Band Championships with the band in 2017.

RELATED: Abbotsford piper wins North American competition

In September 2019, Bevan was invited to join the Simon Fraser University (SFU) Pipe Band, with which he competed in all four events at the World Pipe Band Championships this year.

His brother and both parents are also members of the band.

Bevan has won the BC Pipers’ Association Grand Aggregate in every level, including the top amateur grade.

He won the piobaireachd event at the Nicol-Brown Memorial Invitational contest on his first attempt in 2021, and was a finalist in the MacGregor Memorial, held at the Argyllshire Gathering in Scotland, in 2021 and 2022.

Bevan has also won the tune writing competition at Piping Hot Summer Drummer – the world’s largest bagpiping and drumming school – and has placed second (to his brother) twice.

Bevan is enrolled in the chemistry program at SFU.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and cultureBreaking NewsMusic