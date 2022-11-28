Mary Boonstra is the writer and director of the new production Life … It’s About Living, being staged in Abbotsford on Dec. 3.

Abbotsford stage production is about hope and resiliency

Life … It’s About Living presented Dec. 3 by Legacy Productions

Legacy Productions in Abbotsford presents a show about hope, resiliency and perseverance on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Life … It’s About Living is staged at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

The production has a cast of 25 and is about two women who have it all. When news comes to them that rocks them to their core, they have a decision to make about how they wish to live.

“Life is about choices and with every turn and twist, we are constantly challenged. What is it that keeps us going and keeps our chins up despite difficult news and circumstance?” states a synopsis about the production.

Write and director Mary Boonstra said the show comes from her own personal experience, but is uplifting with some of her favourite music and high-power dance numbers.

“This show was a healing process for me, and I believe that I have filled it with all of the emotions I have been experiencing over the past few years: forgiveness, frustration, denial and ultimately love,” she said.

“This cast is amazing and has worked through all of my emotions in this show and have delivered it beautifully. I cannot wait to dance on stage with all of the cast and pour my own heart and feeling into every movement.”

Each show ends with a candlelight reception, and the production supports the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society.

Tickets are $30 and are available at eventbrite.ca by searching “Life … It’s About Living.”

Arts and EntertainmentLive theatre

