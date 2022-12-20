Abbotsford former educator and coach releases kids’ book

Gerry Keryluik of Abbotsford has written and illustrated the children’s book Lumpy Snow and Frosty Hats.

An Abbotsford former educator and coach has released his first children’s book.

Lumpy Snow and Frosty Hats by Gerry Keryluik tells the story of Jamie, who wants to shovel the steps to help Dad when the snow is falling.

Jamie goes in search of his own special shovel with a red handle and blade. In a persistent effort to find his shovel, Jamie uncovers many hidden treasures. Where does Jamie search and what is discovered along the way?

Keryluik says the book invites early readers to explore and learn about the value of helpfulness and perseverance.

He said rhyming couplets and detailed watercolour images stimulate observation skills, childhood concerns and spatial awareness.

“The noticeable and not so obvious resonate with places and things a young reader might encounter in their own life and home. Guiding questions accompany the story to further inspire thoughtfulness and discovery,” Keryluik said.

He said the impetus for the story came while he was cat-sitting for vacationing friends and a substantial dump of snow necessitated a shovel.

Numerous text messages between parties developed into a storyline as the search for a shovel unfolded. With a desire to craft a worthy book for young readers, conversation was reworked into verse, setting and characters were fashioned, and engaging images were brushed into life.

Keryluik has lived in Abbotsford for more than 40 years, and spent 32 years of that mentoring others in art, athletics and life practice as an educator with the school district, giving of his extra time to coaching – primarily football – and encouraging artistic expression.

As a practising artist, Keryluik exhibited locally at Kariton Gallery, with local businesses and in the Abbotsford Downtown Abbotsford Business Association’s Art Walks. He also did sessional instruction with the Art Institute of Vancouver.

In his retirement, Keryluik dabbled in the entertainment field as a background performer. Now he brings his wealth of artistic experience and creative expression to storytelling and illustrating.

Lumpy Snow and Frosty Hats is available on Amazon, Indigo and most bookstores.

