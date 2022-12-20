Gerry Keryluik of Abbotsford has written and illustrated the children’s book Lumpy Snow and Frosty Hats.

Gerry Keryluik of Abbotsford has written and illustrated the children’s book Lumpy Snow and Frosty Hats.

Abbotsford former educator and coach releases kids’ book

Gerry Keryluik writes and illustrates Lumpy Snow and Frosty Hats

An Abbotsford former educator and coach has released his first children’s book.

Lumpy Snow and Frosty Hats by Gerry Keryluik tells the story of Jamie, who wants to shovel the steps to help Dad when the snow is falling.

Jamie goes in search of his own special shovel with a red handle and blade. In a persistent effort to find his shovel, Jamie uncovers many hidden treasures. Where does Jamie search and what is discovered along the way?

Keryluik says the book invites early readers to explore and learn about the value of helpfulness and perseverance.

He said rhyming couplets and detailed watercolour images stimulate observation skills, childhood concerns and spatial awareness.

“The noticeable and not so obvious resonate with places and things a young reader might encounter in their own life and home. Guiding questions accompany the story to further inspire thoughtfulness and discovery,” Keryluik said.

He said the impetus for the story came while he was cat-sitting for vacationing friends and a substantial dump of snow necessitated a shovel.

Numerous text messages between parties developed into a storyline as the search for a shovel unfolded. With a desire to craft a worthy book for young readers, conversation was reworked into verse, setting and characters were fashioned, and engaging images were brushed into life.

Keryluik has lived in Abbotsford for more than 40 years, and spent 32 years of that mentoring others in art, athletics and life practice as an educator with the school district, giving of his extra time to coaching – primarily football – and encouraging artistic expression.

As a practising artist, Keryluik exhibited locally at Kariton Gallery, with local businesses and in the Abbotsford Downtown Abbotsford Business Association’s Art Walks. He also did sessional instruction with the Art Institute of Vancouver.

In his retirement, Keryluik dabbled in the entertainment field as a background performer. Now he brings his wealth of artistic experience and creative expression to storytelling and illustrating.

Lumpy Snow and Frosty Hats is available on Amazon, Indigo and most bookstores.

Arts and cultureBooks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial
Next story
VIDEO: CP Holiday Train’s long-awaited return draws hundreds to Agassiz

Just Posted

A man accused of possession of child pornography had the charge dropped after RCMP erred in collecting evidence. (Black Press file)
Charge dropped against Chilliwack man accused of child porn possession

Fraser Valley-based First Transit bus drivers have voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19. (File photo)
Fraser Valley transit drivers vote in favour of job action

James and Alan man one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles over the holiday season. The organization, as of Dec. 21, was still $61,000 away from its $165,000 goal. (Submitted photo)
Salvation Army concerned about drop in red kettle donations in Abbotsford-Mission

UFV student Sarah Parker has gone from the pitch to behind the lens for a practicum role with the Abbotsford Canucks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
From striker to shooter: UFV’s Sarah Parker impresses behind the lens with Abbotsford Canucks

Pop-up banner image