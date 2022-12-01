The Abbotsford Film Society will screen the holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, on Dec. 2.

Abbotsford Film Society screens It’s a Wonderful Life

Movie on Friday, Dec. 2 includes pre-screening background talk

The Abbotsford Film Society (AFS) screens the second film in its series on Friday, Dec. 2, featuring the Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life.

The film will be shown at The Banquet Room, an independent venue located at Emmanuel Mennonite Church (3471 Clearbrook Rd.) Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the film starts at 8 p.m.

Admission is $5.

AFS president Aaron Dawson said he chose Frank Capra’s holiday classic for several reasons.

“I knew that we’d want to screen a Christmas movie and It’s a Wonderful Life truly is a classic,” he said. “But what people might not know is that it wasn’t an instant classic.”

The film debuted to mediocre reviews despite the fact that it was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

To learn more about how the film actually became the beloved seasonal film that it is today, people are encouraged to attend the screening, where Dawson will give a brief background talk before the movie begins.

Along with the pre-screening talk, guests can enjoy a mocktail inspired by the film and created by The Banquet Room’s Rachel Navarro along with a variety of other refreshments.

Season memberships will also be available for $30, which provides admission to all six screenings including It’s a Wonderful Life.

Visit the Abbotsford Film Society on Facebook and Instagram (@abbotsfordfilmsociety) or email abbotsfordfilmsociety@gmail.com for more information.

