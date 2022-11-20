Abbotsford Children’s Theatre presents festive production

Best Christmas Pageant Ever staged on Nov. 25 and 26 at Matsqui Auditorium

Abbotsford Children’s Theatre presents its production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever on Nov. 25 and 26. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Children’s Theatre (ACT) presents its production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever this month.

The show takes place Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p .m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

The play is based on a children’s novel written by Barbara Robinson in 1971. It has been performed by ACT eight or some times over the 45-year history of the non-profit group for children and youth ages 10 to 18 years old.

“It is one of our favourites,” says Freddy Latham, artistic director for ACT.

There are 20 actors involved with the production, and it is directed by Miranda Martin with Trinity Carlson serving as stage manager.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is a touching story about the pitfalls and mishaps that can get in the way of the production of a Christmas pageant.

An annual event that has followed a familiar pattern every year is suddenly thrown off track when the director breaks her leg and is forced to step aside. Then a family of unruly kids invades the church one Sunday.

The Herdmans were considered the worst kids in the whole world; there were six of them and they proceed to take over all the leading roles. Chaos reigns during the rehearsals, and the fate of the production is uncertain.

“Expect to laugh and engage with the characters. The Herdmans steal the steal the show – literally – and the storyline is about how things in life can go sideways, but actually end up being really great,” Latham says.

Tickets are $12 (plus fees) and are available at eventbrite.ca.

In addition to the public shows, ACT is holding private shows for schools ($5 per person) on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m. and noon and on Friday, Nov. 25 at noon. (The 9:30 show on Nov. 25 is sold out.)

Any group interested in booking for one of the school shows is asked to contact acttheatre@hotmail.com.

