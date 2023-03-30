Abbotsford author releases 11th thriller in three years

Local author Jay Lang releases her latest thriller, Snake Oil, with an event on April 1 at Clearbrook Library. (Submitted photos)

An Abbotsford author releases her latest book with an event on Saturday, April 1 at Clearbrook Library from noon to 2 p.m.

Jay Lang has written 11 suspense/thriller novels since the beginning of the pandemic. Her latest book is titled Snake Oil, her first and only novel set entirely in Abbotsford.

Snake Oil showcases female protagonists who struggle to overcome issues – such as drugs, abuse and mental-health issues – that are impacting a large number of people in local communities.

All of Lang’s books are set in and around the Lower Mainland and the West Coast, and nine of them feature an LGBTQ+ protagonist.

In 2021 and 2022, she earned the bestselling author badge with her publisher, BWL Publishing.

Lang grew up on the ocean, splitting her time between Read Island and Vancouver Island before moving to Vancouver to work as a TV, film and commercial actress.

She eventually left the industry for a quieter life and fell in love with creative writing.

Lang spends her days hiking and drawing inspiration for her writing from nature.

Her books are available at Indigo, Barnes & Noble, Chapters, Amazon, Smashwords and Book Bub.

RELATED: Abbotsford UFV student releases first of three thriller novels

Arts and cultureArts and EntertainmentBooks