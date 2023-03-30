Local author Jay Lang releases her latest thriller, Snake Oil, with an event on April 1 at Clearbrook Library. (Submitted photos)

Local author Jay Lang releases her latest thriller, Snake Oil, with an event on April 1 at Clearbrook Library. (Submitted photos)

Abbotsford author releases 11th thriller in three years

Jay Lang holds book-release event April 1 at Clearbrook Library

An Abbotsford author releases her latest book with an event on Saturday, April 1 at Clearbrook Library from noon to 2 p.m.

Jay Lang has written 11 suspense/thriller novels since the beginning of the pandemic. Her latest book is titled Snake Oil, her first and only novel set entirely in Abbotsford.

Snake Oil showcases female protagonists who struggle to overcome issues – such as drugs, abuse and mental-health issues – that are impacting a large number of people in local communities.

All of Lang’s books are set in and around the Lower Mainland and the West Coast, and nine of them feature an LGBTQ+ protagonist.

In 2021 and 2022, she earned the bestselling author badge with her publisher, BWL Publishing.

Lang grew up on the ocean, splitting her time between Read Island and Vancouver Island before moving to Vancouver to work as a TV, film and commercial actress.

She eventually left the industry for a quieter life and fell in love with creative writing.

Lang spends her days hiking and drawing inspiration for her writing from nature.

Her books are available at Indigo, Barnes & Noble, Chapters, Amazon, Smashwords and Book Bub.

RELATED: Abbotsford UFV student releases first of three thriller novels

Arts and cultureArts and EntertainmentBooks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gippy Grewal, other performers coming to new South Asian Family Festival on PNE grounds
Next story
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial ends, jury deliberates

Just Posted

Sujjad Najat Jalal was the victim of a homicide in Chilliwack on April 1, 2023. This image is from a GoFundMe set up for his funeral costs. (GoFundMe)
Victim of homicide at Chilliwack cemetery was Vancouver drug dealer in his 20s

Sarah Pringle of Chilliwack is eager to see the transit strike end so she can get Handydart services again. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘How can they cripple the city this way?’ Chilliwack senior asks about Fraser Valley transit strike

Abbotsford mom Carolyn Breen has been fighting for her 12-year-old son Liam, who has autism, to have access to a proper education. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford mom fighting for 12-year-old autistic son’s right to an education

The UFV Cascades added eight recruits for the 2023 season. (UFV Athletics photo)
UFV men’s soccer team adds eight recruits