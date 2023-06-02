The Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford runs The Big Tiny show until June 24.

Abbotsford Arts Council opens Big Tiny exhibit

Show features more than 200 mini pieces from local artists

The Abbotsford Arts Council holds an opening reception on Saturday, June 3 for The Big Tiny exhibit.

The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. at Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.). Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The exhibition runs until June 24 and features more than 200 mini four-by-four-inch works from artists from across the Fraser Valley.

A selection of art supplies will be on hand for those who want to create their own mini art piece to add to the community wall.

The show can be viewed only in person. The gallery is open Thursdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com or email admin@abbotsfordartscouncil.com for more information.

RELATED: Two exhibits underway at Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford

Arts and cultureArts and Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Playland opens for summer June 3 with the wooden roller coaster still not rolling
Next story
Fraser Valley Symphony presents The Magic of Opera in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Rhonda Clough is in a tough spot, with the provincial government clawing back Employment Insurance medical benefits she’s getting while waiting for hip replacement surgery. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman on disability benefits teeters on the brink of homelessness

The Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford runs The Big Tiny show until June 24.
Abbotsford Arts Council opens Big Tiny exhibit

Soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Martin Renner Wallace are the guest artists at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season on June 4 in Abbotsford.
Fraser Valley Symphony presents The Magic of Opera in Abbotsford

Jas Anand ran for Abbotsford council in October 2022 but afterward failed to submit complete financial paperwork to Elections BC. He is not permitted to run in the October 2026 election. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford council candidate Jas Anand disqualified for not submitting complete paperwork