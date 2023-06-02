Abbotsford Arts Council opens Big Tiny exhibit

Show features more than 200 mini pieces from local artists

The Abbotsford Arts Council holds an opening reception on Saturday, June 3 for The Big Tiny exhibit.

The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. at Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.). Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The exhibition runs until June 24 and features more than 200 mini four-by-four-inch works from artists from across the Fraser Valley.

A selection of art supplies will be on hand for those who want to create their own mini art piece to add to the community wall.

The show can be viewed only in person. The gallery is open Thursdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com or email admin@abbotsfordartscouncil.com for more information.

