Abbotsford Arts Council hosts Figures in Motion exhibition

The Abbotsford Arts Council has opened its newest exhibition, Figures in Motion, at the Kariton Art Gallery.

The Abbotsford Arts Council has opened its newest exhibition at the Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.).

Figures in Motion, featuring selected works from Fraser Valley artists exploring the theme of the human figure, runs until July 30.

The show is also featured online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com/now-showing.

In conjunction with the exhibition, a series of free drop-in figure-drawing workshops are being held with a clothed model on site.

The workshops are hosted by the Central Fraser Valley Graphics Guild and take place every Saturday in July from noon to 2 p.m. at the Kariton Art Gallery.

The workshops provide gentle instruction in a group atmosphere where everyone is drawing and are suitable for anyone wanting to improve their figure-drawing skills.

All materials are provided, and donations are gratefully accepted. Participants are welcome to attend as many sessions as they choose.

Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com for more information.

ALSO SEE: Jam in Jubilee concert series returns to Abbotsford in July

Arts and culture