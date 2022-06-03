Abbotsford actor plays multiple roles in Langley play

Michael Holman of Abbotsford stars with Sahana Sidhu of Langley and Jaira Brownlee of Vancouver in Little Dipper Theatre Co.’s production of Nowheresville, BC, opening June 8 in Langley. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford resident is one of the three actors in a new play by Langley-based Little Dipper Theatre Co.

Michael Holman stars in the company’s inaugural production, Nowheresville, BC by local playwright Chantal Gallant.

The play centres around Mia, played by Jaira Brownlee of Vancouver, a 22-year-old woman who has begrudgingly returned to the place where she grew up: Nowheresville, BC – a Vancouver Island town with “two churches, and a small population of nosy people.”

Mia’s brother has recently passed away and she has been tasked with spreading his ashes, which she carries around in a shoebox.

As Mia wrestles with this decision, the audience gets to meet the quirky townsfolk, all of whom are played by just two actors – Sahana Sidhu of Langley and Holman.

From eight-year-old KC, who loves lizards, to Mack, the 88-year-old cornhole champion and duck whisperer, these two actors have their work cut out for them.

Holman said the best parts of the show are “the moments in the play that are just pure chaos.”

“I love the scenes where Sahana and I switch between the characters we play on a dime, while Mia watches the madness unfold,” he said.

Holman said he has enjoyed the rehearsal process.

“It’s been extra special working with Little Dipper considering this is their first show. I’ve had the opportunity to reconnect with people I’ve worked with before and meet and work with new people, and I’m grateful for both,” he said.

The production opens with a pay-what-you-can preview on June 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Bez Arts Hub, #102 – 20230 64 Ave. in Langley.

The show runs June 9-11, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $30 and are available at littledippertheatre.com.

Arts and EntertainmentLive theatre