14 young musicians presented at concert in Abbotsford

Calvin Dyck directs the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra as part of the Young Artists Concert on Oct. 30 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. (Photo: Michelle Doherty)

Songs Strings and Steps presents a Young Artists Concert on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Abbotsford.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way) and features 14 young musicians from the Fraser Valley accompanied by the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Calvin Dyck.

The soloists were chosen in an audition process by a panel of adjudicators in June, and this past summer Estanislau Gubiotti and Bernard Blary were hired to write orchestral accompaniments.

The concert features a variety of music, from Bach’s Double Violin Concerto to the theme song from Howl’s Moving Castle, and Unchained Melody made famous by the Righteous Brothers.

The program also includes an excerpt from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and music by Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich.

The concert features local musician Rafael Brisebois, winner of the BC Provincial Festival in Piano, who will be featured in a piece he wrote called Crazy Violists.

Sanne Heaven, winner of the BC Provincial Festival in Strings, performs the theme song from the romantic movie Ladies in Lavender.

This is the first live performance of the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra after a year of presenting concerts on YouTube.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com (search “Young Artists Concert”)

