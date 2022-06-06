Youth Innovation Showcase calls for innovative student submissions

Youth between 12 and 19 years old and living in BC or the Yukon are invited to participate in the 2022 Youth Innovation Showcase by submitting a 45-second selfie video about themselves and their latest innovation.

The Youth Innovation Showcase is back for its fourth year in 2022. The Science Fair Foundation BC is calling all young innovators from BC and the Yukon who are working on the next STEM breakthrough to share their ideas for this year’s virtual competition by submitting a 45-second pitch video explaining their innovative project.

Finalists will pitch their ideas live to industry experts in November for a chance to win $5,000.

“The Youth Innovation Showcase encourages youth to explore creative ways to solve everyday challenges, and to see how your solutions can become real-world change,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of the Science Fair Foundation BC.

These young innovators come face-to-face with industry and academic leaders to pitch their great new ideas and inventions, hone their communications skills, get feedback from experts in the field, and find out where a career in STEM can take them. The Youth Innovation Showcase was born out of the desire to create a platform to highlight the innovative ideas and solutions.

To be eligible to participate in the 2022 Youth Innovation Showcase, youth must be between 12 and 19 years old and live in BC or the Yukon. Innovators interested in competing are asked to submit a 45-second selfie video outlining: who they are, where they are from, their age and a brief summary highlighting their latest and greatest innovation.

Submissions will be adjudicated by industry and academic experts, where the finalists in each age category will be invited to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges.

“Our goal with The Youth Innovation Showcase is to break down barriers and inspire youth by opening the doors for exploration of education and career opportunities,” Guenette said.

Youth Innovation Showcase is funded in part by the Science Fair Foundation BC’s annual fundraiser Sweatin’ for Science presented by AbCellera. The campaign supports mentorship and programming and helps to reduce barriers for those across BC and Yukon who might otherwise not be able to participate. The campaign wrapped up May 31 and raised more than $32,000 with participants clocking a total of 41,349km.

Registration for the Youth Innovation Showcase opens Aug. 15.

