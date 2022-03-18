Young Chilliwack hockey players help clear flood debris on Abbotsford farm

Players and parents among hundreds who pitched in on ‘Adopt A Farmers Field Day’ on March 12

Members of a Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association U15 team participate in “Adopt a Farmers Field” day on March 12, 2022 where they helped clean up flood debris on a farm in the Sumas Prairie. (Submitted)

A group of U15 minor hockey players from Chilliwack were among hundreds of Fraser Valley neighbours who came out last Saturday (March 12) to help clean up flood-ravaged farm properties in the Sumas Prairie.

Team manager Natasha Taylor, nine players, and as many parents and siblings took part in the Adopt A Farmers Field Day in Abbotsford.

“You don’t realize how much waste there was,” Taylor said Friday. “It was back in November and a lot of people forget that these people are still dealing with trying to clean up these places.”

Farmers in the Sumas Prairie all the way to Yarrow were devastated by flooding in November after repeated atmospheric rivers dumped record precipitation in the area.

Four months later, many farmers and other property owners are still in cleanup mode. That’s why the idea for an Adopt A Farmers Field Day was hatched by Abbotsford resident Jimi Meier in February.

RELATED: Adopt A Farmers Field Day aims to help flood-ravaged Abbotsford farms

READ MORE: 3rd atmospheric river landing on already saturated soil and swollen rivers of Fraser Valley

More than 250 volunteers showed up on March 12 from Abbotsford, Langley, Chilliwack and beyond and cleaned up flood debris from 30 properties.

Taylor said at the farm they were on there were tires, pallets, berry containers, car parts, fence posts, even car parts and clothes.

“Anything you can imagine was there.”

Volunteers came out from churches, schools, businesses, 4-H clubs, and sports teams to help out.

“It felt good and the boys definitely learned to do something positive for their community and help in some way,” Taylor said. “It was nice to give back. Everybody can give money but the still need manpower to do stuff and move stuff.”

More photos and conversation about the day and the ongoing needs in the Sumas Prairie is abundant on the Facebook page Helping Sumas Prairie Farmers – Flood Support.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

Atmospheric RiverB.C. Floods 2021BC Floodcharity