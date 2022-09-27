Women’s leadership event raised funds for residential recovery program

Lauren Sergy spoke to a full room at a women’s event in Abbotsford in September. (Urban Fig Photography)

More than 170 guests attended a leadership conference recently in Abbotsford that focused on the successes of women.

Executive Presence: Developing & Leveraging the Language of Leadership, was hosted by Patricia Driessen with Perfect Sense Events on Sept. 14 at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre. The event welcomed exhibitors from female-led organizations including a mother-daughter clothing boutique, a candlemaker and woman who makes hand-crafted polymer clay jewellery.

The lunch-time event also featured a keynote address from Lauren Sergy, a sought-after expert in the art of speaking and communications for leaders and business professionals, and remarks throughout from Nira Arora, emcee, and radio host.

The event highlighted LIFE Recovery Association, a women’s residential recovery program in Abbotsford, with $5 from every ticket purchase benefiting LIFE Recovery.

“The energy in the room was amazing, I’m thrilled by all that were able to carve some time our of their busy day to attend and learn about executive presence and communication,” shared Patricia Driessen, event host and producer. “My goal was to inspire and encourage other like-minded people in our community and I believe we accomplished this.”

Sergy touched on the markers of executive presence and the deep role they play in our lives.

“Executive presence isn’t an inborn trait, it’s a communication strategy,” she said. “It’s the unspoken language of leadership, made up of subtle clues in the way we talk, move, and act that tell people we have what they need to lead them in this moment.”

Guests were given a “smooch” lip balm from k’pure Naturals, an organic skin care brand that was founded by an Abbotsford woman in 2016 and is now in stores across North America.

Driessen founded Perfect Sense Events in 2011, providing event management services in the Fraser Valley. They have been involved with raising more than $1.7 million for local community groups through events and fundraising campaigns. Driessen is also a candidate in this year’s election, seeking a seat on council.

