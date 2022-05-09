Win a two night stay at Westin Whistler with Sweatin’ for Science

All participants who sign up for Sweatin’ for Science are automatically entered to win the grand prize, but they can also gain extra entries by following @sweatinforscience on Instagram, liking the post announcing the grand prize, tagging friends and sharing it to their stories.

The Science Fair Foundation BC’s biggest fundraiser, Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition presented by AbCellera is offering you a chance to win a two-night stay at Whistler’s Westin Resort and Spa.

All participants who sign up for Sweatin’ for Science are automatically entered to win the grand prize, but they can also gain extra entries by following @sweatinforscience on Instagram, liking the post announcing the grand prize, tagging friends and sharing it to their stories.

There are also other prizes that will be awarded to the top fundraiser and those who travel the further distance during the month of May.

The Science Fair Foundation BC has set a goal of $100,000, which is just over double the funds raised last year. So far, just a few days into the campaign they are well on track to meet that goal.

As a part of the challenge, participants clock kilometres while doing a variety of activities, from running, dancing and walking to rock climbing and paddle boarding and they can ask friends and family members to pledge money if they reach their activity goals.

“The goal of Sweatin’ for Science is to break barriers in access to STEM education. We are excited to have so many great partners and sponsors on board this year and, with their help, we will be able to reach more young people with our programs and resources this year,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of The Science Fair Foundation BC.

The second annual Fitness ‘FUNdraiser’ held throughout BC and Yukon encourages participants to commit to a month of fun, fitness challenges and peer-to-peer fundraising to benefit youth programming and resources.

Funds raised support education programs and opportunities in 13 regions across BC and Yukon to nurture, inspire and elevate youth. This includes financial aid opportunities for youth to develop their ideas and/or attend events outside of their home communities and provides mentorship program access to youth so they may better understand their projects.

Over the past 21 years, Science Fair Foundation BC has Set the Pace in the Knowledge Race through community participation with the now retired Science Fair Fun Run. Join the Sweatin’ for Science team in May 2022 as they ‘Get their sweat on’ in both self-directed and programmed fitness challenges. You can register as an individual, a family, group of friends or corporate team.

This year’s programming will include the opportunity to partake in weekly self-directed fitness challenges and live fitness programming with an ‘out of this world’ twist led by fitness experts from across BC and Yukon.

The Sweatin’ for Science event app through partner atlasGO, allows you to sync your favourite fitness tracker or manually enter your workout activities online or through their iOS and Android compatible apps. Don’t forget to take photos of you ‘getting your sweat on’ to add to the event app ‘sweaty selfie’ page and your own social feeds. Remember to tag #sweatinforscience @sweatinforscience

