Walk for Alzhemier’s in Abbotsford raises awareness and funds

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s takes place at Gardner Park in Abbotsford on Sunday, May 28. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Residents can win $1,000 by participating in the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, coming to Abbotsford and 20 other communities across the province on Sunday, May 28.

The walk is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s largest annual fundraiser. Registrants have the opportunity to win a $1,000 Visa gift card until May 29.

Residents are invited to sign up for the event as individuals or to set up a team of family, friends or co-workers.

The walk honors Alicia Friesen and her mother Olga, members of the community who have been affected by dementia.

Registration for the Abbotsford event takes place at 11 a.m. at Gardner Park (31070 Gardner Ave.), with the walk getting underway at noon.

The event raises awareness about dementia, challenges the stigma associated with the disease and raises funds to support British Columbians on the dementia journey.

Funds raised support programs and services such as the First Link Dementia Helpline, and fitness and social programs like Minds in Motion.

“The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is instrumental in changing the lives of more than 85,000 people living with dementia and their caregivers,” said Victoria Wilson of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

“Not only is it a significant fundraiser for the society, enabling us to provide vital programs and services, it rallies a community of support around people affected by dementia, and lets them know that they are not alone.”

The society offers two others options for those who are unable to participate in the walk but would still like to get involved:

• Walk in a Box – plan a small event with family, friends or coworkers and walk in your neighbourhood or simply gather together and raise funds.

• Walk Your Way – get active in a way that suits you such as running, cycling, swimming, paddling or dancing.

Visit alzbc.org/walk-bc for more information or to register or make a donation.

