The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s takes place at Gardner Park in Abbotsford on Sunday, May 28. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s takes place at Gardner Park in Abbotsford on Sunday, May 28. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Walk for Alzhemier’s in Abbotsford raises awareness and funds

Event takes place Sunday, May 28 at Gardner Park

Residents can win $1,000 by participating in the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, coming to Abbotsford and 20 other communities across the province on Sunday, May 28.

The walk is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s largest annual fundraiser. Registrants have the opportunity to win a $1,000 Visa gift card until May 29.

Residents are invited to sign up for the event as individuals or to set up a team of family, friends or co-workers.

The walk honors Alicia Friesen and her mother Olga, members of the community who have been affected by dementia.

Registration for the Abbotsford event takes place at 11 a.m. at Gardner Park (31070 Gardner Ave.), with the walk getting underway at noon.

The event raises awareness about dementia, challenges the stigma associated with the disease and raises funds to support British Columbians on the dementia journey.

RELATED: Abbotsford woman shares mom’s dementia journey to support other young caregivers

Funds raised support programs and services such as the First Link Dementia Helpline, and fitness and social programs like Minds in Motion.

“The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is instrumental in changing the lives of more than 85,000 people living with dementia and their caregivers,” said Victoria Wilson of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

“Not only is it a significant fundraiser for the society, enabling us to provide vital programs and services, it rallies a community of support around people affected by dementia, and lets them know that they are not alone.”

The society offers two others options for those who are unable to participate in the walk but would still like to get involved:

• Walk in a Box – plan a small event with family, friends or coworkers and walk in your neighbourhood or simply gather together and raise funds.

• Walk Your Way – get active in a way that suits you such as running, cycling, swimming, paddling or dancing.

Visit alzbc.org/walk-bc for more information or to register or make a donation.

Alzheimer's DiseaseEvents

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Where to find fresh flowers along Abbotsford’s roadsides
Next story
PHOTOS: Nelson fashion show features wearable art made of trash

Just Posted

The Run for Water in Abbotsford included a 10k race and a 5K fun run. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford runners lace up in droves to support Run for Water efforts

Dungeons and Dragons is just one of the games that will be available to play at Fraser Valley Tabletop Day in Abbotsford on June 3. (Patrick Davies/Black Press Media)
Free tabletop games festival returns to Abbotsford featuring 100s of games

Chad Colivas was shot and killed March 21, 2022 in a home on Latimer Street in Abbotsford. Two people have now been charged with his death.
Man charged last year with Surrey murder is one of two now charged with Abbotsford killing

Summer furs were a hot fashion item according to the Abbotsford News 100 years ago.
The Abbotsford News 100 years ago: Looking back at May 26, 1923