Walk for Alzheimer’s returns to in-person event in Abbotsford

The annual Walk for Alzheimer’s returns to an in-person event at Gardner Park in Abbotsford on May 29 after having been held virtually in 2020 and 2021. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s takes place in Abbotsford on Sunday, May 29.

The event, one of many taking place across the province, is held at Gardner Park, 31070 Gardner Ave. Registration is at 11 a.m., and walk time is from noon to 2 p.m.

This year’s Abbotsford honouree is Percy Barnes, whose wife, Leone, passed away last fall. She was in the later stages of dementia and moved into long-term care at Tabor Home during the pandemic.

Barnes now manages his grief by sharing his story and talking openly about his mental health at an Alzheimer Society of B.C. virtual caregiver support group.

“I was so afraid to talk about dementia, but learned to speak up and admit it’s a disease. So many people suffer in silence because of the stigma. Nobody wants to talk about dementia,” he said.

The Walk for Alzeheimer’s brings together thousands of people across the province with a common mission: to raise funds to support people living with dementia and enable research into the causes and cures.

It’s also a way local families and caregivers can celebrate and remember people in their lives who have been affected by dementia.

Funds raised allow the Alzheimer Society of B.C. to provide programs and services to people in the Fraser Valley who are affected by dementia.

Cathryn France, director of resource development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C., said although the causes of dementia are still elusive, it’s known that being physically and socially active can reduce risk of developing the disease.

“The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is a great way to get some exercise, be social, and raise funds for an important cause,” she said.

While events are taking place in more than 20 communities across the province on May 29, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s “Walk your Way” option allows supporters to also walk at a time and place of their choosing.

Visit walkforalzheimers.ca to register, fundraise and learn more about the event.

