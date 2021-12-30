Volunteers needed for income-tax program in Abbotsford

Volunteers are now needed for a free income-tax preparation program in Abbotsford for low-income people.

The program is seeking tax preparers and front-desk volunteers, especially those who can speak a second language.

The volunteers will handle such things as phone calls, appointments and client drop-offs.

The tax returns are completed by volunteers in March and April through a collaboration between the Canada Revenue Agency and the Clearbrook Golden Age Society.

The program serves individuals with an income of up to $35,000 and couples with an income of up to $45,000. The clinics are held in person at Garden Park Tower (2825 Clearbrook Rd.) and can also be done over the phone or by email.

The program will start taking appointments at a later date in the new year.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to send an email to incometax@gardenparktower.ca.

