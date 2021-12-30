Volunteers needed for income-tax program in Abbotsford

Tax returns completed free of charge for low-income people

Income tax return

Volunteers are now needed for a free income-tax preparation program in Abbotsford for low-income people.

The program is seeking tax preparers and front-desk volunteers, especially those who can speak a second language.

The volunteers will handle such things as phone calls, appointments and client drop-offs.

The tax returns are completed by volunteers in March and April through a collaboration between the Canada Revenue Agency and the Clearbrook Golden Age Society.

The program serves individuals with an income of up to $35,000 and couples with an income of up to $45,000. The clinics are held in person at Garden Park Tower (2825 Clearbrook Rd.) and can also be done over the phone or by email.

The program will start taking appointments at a later date in the new year.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to send an email to incometax@gardenparktower.ca.

RELATED: B.C.’s tax take continued to climb during COVID-19 pandemic year

Canadian Revenue Agencytaxes

Previous story
Nominations open for Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards
Next story
Top animal videos from B.C.’s Vancouver Island in 2021

Just Posted

Johnathan Rath is shown here during an arrest in August 2018 following a police takedown in the area of Clearbrook Road and Fir Avenue in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)
Man charged with hotel robbery and liquor-store theft in Abbotsford

Simon Avenue in Abbotsford on Dec. 30, 2021. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford has 350 kilometres of ‘first priority’ roads for snow clearing

Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Judge rules Kelowna RCMP not liable in 2015 high-speed crash on Highway 1 near Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Canucks had several spikes for Google Trends this year.
CHARTS: How popular are the Abbotsford Canucks?