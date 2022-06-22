Volunteers clip fins of 12K coho salmon in Abbotsford

Volunteers learn how to clip adipose fins on approximately 12,000 coho fry Tuesday morning at the Abbotsford Ravine Park Salmon Enhancement Society. Tyler Thibault, community advisor with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, shows Alexandra and Pavel the correct process. The fins are clipped so that fisheries can track the fish. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Volunteers for the Abbotsford Ravine Park Salmon Enhancement Society (ARPSES) clipped the adipose fins of 12,000 coho salmon fry on Tuesday (June 21).

The procedure is done to identify the salmon as hatchery-raised. They will be released in Stoney and Clayburn creeks next year as smolts.

The ARPSES is a non-profit society operated strictly by volunteers with support provided by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The organization has been supplying eggs to the Abbotsford school district for the Salmonids in the Classroom program, as well as raising thousands of juvenile coho salmon that have been released into local streams since 1995.

Visis sites.google.com/view/arpses/home for more information.

