Langley’s Ashley Samborski is selling tickets for a chance to buy his car and help fight cancer. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Son of B.C. cancer victim sells car to help others fight the disease

Donor to a cancer fund for families have a chance to buy Ashley Samborski’s prized Honda Civic

Langley’s Ashley Samborski has always said if he won the lottery, he would donate his car to help someone with cancer.

With a new car on the way, Samborski decided against trading in his sporty Honda Civic coupe in favour of selling it to raise money for the “Adeline Samborski 5k give away” named after his mother, who passed away in 2013 following an eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

He and his father Gerald started the initiative after seeing how many people, like them, were struggling with finances while a loved one was fighting cancer.

They collect donations until they reach a target of $5,000 then they give it to a deserving family.

After losing wife and mother Adeline to cancer, Gerald and Ashley Samborski from Langley decided to help other families cope with the financial fallout from battling the disease. (Langley Advance Times file)

So far, four families have benefited, and Samborski is hoping to raise enough by selling chances to buy his car, to help a fifth.

“I feel I don’t need the lottery to do that,” Samborski remarked.

Samborski has owned the car since he bought it, brand-new, in 2002.

“I’m the original owner.”

It’s in good shape, with all the schedules maintenance kept up, he said.

“It’s got a wicked stereo system,” Samborski added.

“I’ve made people dance from across the street in this thing.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley father and son raise money to help a third family cope with cancer

READ ALSO: A Langley campaign to help with the financial burden of battling cancer aids a fourth family

From now until June 30th, donations made by e-transfer to the giveaway will receive one entry for every $20 and three entries for every $50.

“They’re not donating to win a car, they’re donating to help a family,” he explained.

“The winner can buy my car for $5.”

All money will go towards funding a $5,000 cheque for a family that battling cancer.

Those interested can message him on Instagram at ashsam888 for the email address to donate.

