VIDEO: Sikh Motorcycle Club helps to restore flood-ridden properties in Harrison, Yarrow

‘We feel very proud to serve our fellow Canadians who are in need,’ club says

Members of Sikh Motorcycle Club Canada in Harrison take a brief break in frigid conditions as they work on a Harrison Hot Springs property on Monday, Jan. 3. The club has worked to restore livable conditions in Harrison, Yarrow and beyond in a volunteer campaign helping those affected by the November floods. (Photo/Sikh Motorcycle Club Canada)

A Canadian motorcycle club is lending many helping hands to those affected by the November floods.

Sikh Motorcycle Club Canada has been working since early December to restore flood-ridden properties in areas like Yarrow and Harrison Hot Springs to help people who may have otherwise been unable to afford to make their properties livable again.

“We would like to express our sympathy with the Canadian brothers and sisters, who suffered a significant loss financially and emotionally due to the recent flooding,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan. 4). “We know many generous fellow Canadians offered unconditional help with food and shelter.”

Members of the Sikh Motorcycle Club arranged excavating equipment and dump trucks to remove silt, mud and debris left behind by November’s natural disaster. This service started on Dec. 4, and the club said it would continue every weekend until affected people are able to settle at their properties once more.

In addition to work in Yarrow and Harrison, the club has worked on properties in Princeton and the Columbia Valley.

If you or anyone you know know still needs help after the floods, send an email to the club at info@SikhMotorcycleClub.com or call 778-688-SIKH (7454).

Established in 2002, Sikh Motorcycle Club Canada describes itself as “a group of passionate riders who while enjoying the perks of riding, love to volunteer for community needs.” There are approximately 150 members.

