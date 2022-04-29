A Chilliwack RCMP officer helps escort a family of Canada geese across Yale Road in Chilliwack on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Amara Jacklynn Moore)

VIDEO: RCMP officer helps family of geese cross road in downtown Chilliwack

2 adults and 6 goslings were escorted across Yale Road at Nowell Street in Chilliwack

A very polite and nice thing happened to a gaggle of Canada geese in Chilliwack.

The feathered family of eight – two adults and six goslings – were escorted across Yale Road at Nowell Street in downtown Chilliwack on Friday, April 29.

“Today one of our officers had the honour of keeping some of our nation’s most famous flock safe,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said. “These Canada geese were on a mission to check out all of the exciting changes to downtown Chilliwack.”

They crossed the street almost inside the lines of the crosswalk, but not quite. The event was captured on video by Amara Jacklynn Moore.

It is unknown where the Canada geese were heading.

 

