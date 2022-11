Lights by the Lake opened Saturday evening along the shores of Harrison Lake. (Adam Louis/Observer) Sasquatch made an apperance on the weekend, posing for photos and offering his own rendition of some Christmas carols. (Adam Louis/Observer) Before heading back up to the North Pole, Santa Claus himself visited Harrison Hot Springs to watch the lights and greet some of his friends. (Adam Louis/Observer) The lights came on after a brief countdown, to the amazement of a packed crowd at Civic Plaza. (Adam Louis/Observer) (Adam Louis/Observer) As is tradition, Sasquatch was a major part of this year’s lights display. (Adam Louis/Observer) (Adam Louis/Observer) (Adam Louis/Observer) (Adam Louis/Observer) A family of yetis poses with a life-size light-up moose on the shores of Harrison Lake. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Hundreds of people were huddled into Civic Plaza in Harrison Hot Springs as an a-capella caroler quartet sings holiday songs and a bright LED clock counts down the final seconds.

In a flash, the holiday lights flare to life, signifying the official grand opening of Lights by the Lake, a merry and bright series of nights lighting up Harrison Lake in its holiday best.

