Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph von Woerden was flying over Abbotsford on May 22, 2023 when he spotted his question in a field along the Fraser River. (Ralph von Woerden photo)

Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph von Woerden was flying over Abbotsford on May 22, 2023 when he spotted his question in a field along the Fraser River. (Ralph von Woerden photo)

VIDEO: Helicopter pilot shares video of a marriage proposal cut into Abbotsford hay field

Apparently, the answer was ‘yes’ to the massive matrimonial request

A farmer in Abbotsford is hoping he or she will be able to harvest some nuptials this spring.

Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph von Woerden loves to share his videos taken from high in the sky as he flies around the Fraser Valley and elsewhere in B.C.

On Monday (May 22), von Woerden was flying over Abbotsford when he came upon a question posed in a farmer’s field.

“MARRY ME?” with a heart next to it was cut into a hay field on a farm on the Matsqui Prairie on the Fraser River across from Hatzic.

Someone with a tractor, and some serious skills, cut the massive words into the field, words that would only be visible from the sky.

“This person put some effort into it,” van Woerden wrote when he posted the video to a Chilliwack Facebook group.

“What an incredible proposal Ralph!” said one commenter. “I hope she said yes!”

Black Press did not learn who created the proposal afield or who the question was posed to, someone on Facebook said it was for her friend, and the woman did indeed say yes.

RELATED: B.C. is struggling to find marriage commissioners to help say ‘I do’ in rural communities

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordFraser River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Bradner celebrates 103rd May Day celebration
Next story
Where to find fresh flowers along Abbotsford’s roadsides

Just Posted

The Run for Water in Abbotsford included a 10k race and a 5K fun run. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford runners lace up in droves to support Run for Water efforts

Dungeons and Dragons is just one of the games that will be available to play at Fraser Valley Tabletop Day in Abbotsford on June 3. (Patrick Davies/Black Press Media)
Free tabletop games festival returns to Abbotsford featuring 100s of games

Chad Colivas was shot and killed March 21, 2022 in a home on Latimer Street in Abbotsford. Two people have now been charged with his death.
Man charged last year with Surrey murder is one of two now charged with Abbotsford killing

Summer furs were a hot fashion item according to the Abbotsford News 100 years ago.
The Abbotsford News 100 years ago: Looking back at May 26, 1923