VIDEO: Helicopter pilot shares video of a marriage proposal cut into Abbotsford hay field

Apparently, the answer was ‘yes’ to the massive matrimonial request

Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph von Woerden was flying over Abbotsford on May 22, 2023 when he spotted his question in a field along the Fraser River. (Ralph von Woerden photo)

A farmer in Abbotsford is hoping he or she will be able to harvest some nuptials this spring.

Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph von Woerden loves to share his videos taken from high in the sky as he flies around the Fraser Valley and elsewhere in B.C.

On Monday (May 22), von Woerden was flying over Abbotsford when he came upon a question posed in a farmer’s field.

“MARRY ME?” with a heart next to it was cut into a hay field on a farm on the Matsqui Prairie on the Fraser River across from Hatzic.

Someone with a tractor, and some serious skills, cut the massive words into the field, words that would only be visible from the sky.

“This person put some effort into it,” van Woerden wrote when he posted the video to a Chilliwack Facebook group.

“What an incredible proposal Ralph!” said one commenter. “I hope she said yes!”

Black Press did not learn who created the proposal afield or who the question was posed to, someone on Facebook said it was for her friend, and the woman did indeed say yes.

