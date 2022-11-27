Mike McKinlay and Isabelle Groc won an award in 2018 for their documentary Toad People at the Wildscreen Panda Awards. University of the Fraser Valley’s Wildlife Protection Club hosts a screening of the film on Nov. 30. (Jakob Dulisse)

UFV Wildlife Protection Club hosts film screening in Abbotsford

Club holds free showing on Nov. 30 of documentary Toad People

The University of the Fraser Valley Wildlife Protection Club, in collaboration with Nature Canada, is hosting a free showing of the documentary Toad People on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The screening takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Abbotsford campus. Kids are welcome.

Toad People tells the story of families and communities across B.C. that are taking action to save the wildlife in their backyard, including conservation efforts in the Fraser Valley.

RELATED: NatureBus stopping in Chilliwack, Abbotsford will collect letters calling on PM to stop nature loss

Following the 50-minute film, there will be a buffet of snacks/refreshments and letter-writing stations set up where attendees can write messages to the prime minister expressing why Canada should protect more natural areas.

The messages will be collected by Nature Canada as part of their cross-country bus tour and delivered to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the UN Convention of Biodiversity (Nature COP) on Dec. 6.

A link to register for the event can be found on the “UFV’s Wildlife Protection Club” on Facebook.

RELATED: B.C. filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary

