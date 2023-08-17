The Abbotsford campus of University of the Fraser Valley. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

UFV research centre receives $200K as part of B.C. knowledge fund

Province announces $6.5M for projects at 27 post-secondary institutions

University of the Fraser Valley’s Centre for High-Pressure Research (CHPR) in Abbotsford is receiving $200,000 as part of a total $6.5 million being distributed by the provincial government for 27 projects at post-secondary institutions.

The funding, announced Wednesday (Aug. 16), is part of the B.C. Knowledge Development Fund, the province’s primary investment in research infrastructure.

The CHPR at UFV is led by Jacob Spooner, whose research could lead to the development of new kinds of electronic devices that are smaller, faster and more energy-efficient than current technologies, as well as new processes for food preservation to increase shelf life and eliminate pathogens.

In the pharmaceutical industry, this research could result in important innovation for B.C.’s life sciences sector.

RELATED: UFV receives $90K in scholarship funding for STEM programs

Gerry Fehr, associate vice-president of research and graduate studies at UFV, said the funding will help the CHPR “strengthen UFV’s commitment of engaging learners, transforming lives and building communities.”

“As the only research centre conducting this work in all of Canada, UFV is excited to offer students the opportunity to create new knowledge and hopefully new solutions, benefiting a range of key sectors,” he said.

Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis said the research funding for the project “will improve the lives of people by advancing innovation in food preservation and life sciences.”

“As we deal with an evolving world, we need to foster innovative and creative projects that will evolve with us,” she said. “This project at the UFV will help shape the future of our food and life sciences industry.”

Since 2017, the B.C. Knowledge Development Fund has awarded more than $200 million to 430 projects.

