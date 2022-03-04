UFV International Women’s Day panel to address biases and barriers on March 8

For International Women’s Day, the University of the Fraser Valley is pulling together four amazing women for a panel discussion on campus and online.

Where Do We Go Now? Biases and Barriers Faced by Women and Girls in Education, will be led by Dr. Allyson Jule’s keynote speech. She has studied how gender intersects with sociological variables like race, social class, and religion, and has seen encouraging progress of women in the past decade. But she has also seen familiar barriers and imbalances for women remain archaic.

“Certainly, the academic accomplishments of women have increased significantly in the last 50 years. and yet gender stereotypes linger,” says Dr. Jule, who notes examples of modern-day misogyny and early sexist conditioning in children. “This persists in Canada but also around the world.”

Jule will be starting as UFV’s Dean of Education, Community and Human Development in July.

Jule’s keynote speech will focus on the use of ‘linguistic space’ and how the amount of words spoken in classrooms tells us something about significance, silence, and the presentation of self.

“I hope people see how mindfulness and attention to what we say and do can impact others for good,” says Dr. Jule, who comes to UFV from Trinity Western University, where she is Dean of Education until the end of the academic year. “Being silenced is a terrible thing; being ignored, diminished, and abused are tragedies that happen every day in our schools, workplaces, homes, and communities.”

Panelists Dr. Geetanjali Gill, Maggie Korolyk, and Tammy Tsang will join the conversation to engage in discussion around the biases and barriers women and girls face in the education system. Through the sharing of real-life stories, research, and experiences they will shed light on ways in which we can build inclusive education spaces where all women and girls can thrive.

“It is also important to remember that everyone plays a role — we are, after all, talking about changing attitudes, beliefs, and behaviours,” says Gill, assistant professor and program co-chair of UFV’s Global Development Studies program. “We can change our own attitudes and we can also encourage others to do so. That is the kind of change that is required.”

The worldwide theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is Break The Bias. Whether you attend the panel discussion or not, you can post about the women who inspire you. Tag #goUFV #BreakTheBias #IWD2022 (and women who inspire you).

Admission to the panel discussion is free, but seats must be reserved via Eventbrite. It will be held on March 8 at 2:30 p.m. in B-101 (lecture theatre) on the Abbotsford campus. The event will also be live streamed. Find the link on the day of event at: www.ufv.ca.

