UFV hosts online panel on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Session on Friday, March 11 features faculty discussing variety of issues

People queue to receive hot food in the improvised bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. University of the Fraser Valley is holding a panel discussion on Friday, March 11 on the Ukraine crisis. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

University of the Fraser Valley is hosting an online panel Friday, March 11 on the crisis in Ukraine.

The session runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and features faculty from a variety of disciplines and research backgrounds sharing their insights on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

They will discuss issues that include historical Russia-Ukraine relations, humanitarianism and refugees, media and communication, militarization, racism, economic sanctions, cybersecurity, nuclear weapons, geopolitics, and international diplomacy.

RELATED: Canada urged to help as millions may starve due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

The participating panelists are:

* Prof. Edward Akuffo (political science)

* Prof. Scott Sheffield (history)

* Larissa Horne (history/experiential education coordinator)

* Prof. Michael Batu (economics)

* Prof. Rita Atake (communications)

* Prof. Rashad Mamadov (communications)

* Sharanjit Sandhra (Race and Anti-Racism Network/history)

Moderating the session are:

* Prof. Satwinder Bains (director of South Asian Studies Institute)

* Prof. Jessica Price (political science)

* Prof. Catherine Liao (nursing)

Register for the session on Zoom by clicking here

For more information, contact Edward Akuffo at Edward.Akuffo@ufv.ca or 604-504-7441 (ext. 4444).

RELATED: Ukraine-born B.C. professor explores the history and the crisis

RussiaUkraine