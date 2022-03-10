UFV hosts online panel on Russia-Ukraine conflict

University of the Fraser Valley is hosting an online panel Friday, March 11 on the crisis in Ukraine.
The session runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and features faculty from a variety of disciplines and research backgrounds sharing their insights on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
They will discuss issues that include historical Russia-Ukraine relations, humanitarianism and refugees, media and communication, militarization, racism, economic sanctions, cybersecurity, nuclear weapons, geopolitics, and international diplomacy.
The participating panelists are:
* Prof. Edward Akuffo (political science)
* Prof. Scott Sheffield (history)
* Larissa Horne (history/experiential education coordinator)
* Prof. Michael Batu (economics)
* Prof. Rita Atake (communications)
* Prof. Rashad Mamadov (communications)
* Sharanjit Sandhra (Race and Anti-Racism Network/history)
Moderating the session are:
* Prof. Satwinder Bains (director of South Asian Studies Institute)
* Prof. Jessica Price (political science)
* Prof. Catherine Liao (nursing)
Register for the session on Zoom by clicking here
For more information, contact Edward Akuffo at Edward.Akuffo@ufv.ca or 604-504-7441 (ext. 4444).