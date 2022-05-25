Two Abbotsford projects among 2022 Heritage BC Awards

Lorisa Williams and Keith Carlson are the recipients of Heritage BC Awards for their work on projects in Abbotsford.

Two people connected to Abbotsford organizations are recipients of Heritage BC Awards.

Lorisa Williams, curator of Heritage Abbotsford Society, and Keith Carlson, chair of the Peace and Reconciliation Centre (PARC) at University of the Fraser Valley, were among those recently recognized in the 2022 awards program. Both received the Outstanding Award in their categories.

Williams received the award in the category of “education, communications and awareness” for her work on the project The River People and the Land: Living Within S’olh Temexw.

“The impact of this exhibit is seen in its contribution to decolonization in a community contest,” the Heritage BC website states. “Sto:lo community members are seeing themselves in this exhibit, which portrays history contextually with contemporary issues.”

Carlson received the award in the category of “Indigenous and diverse cultures” for his work with the PARC Collaboratorium Project.

“The collaboratorium brings together opportunities for students to grow critical research skills as well as experience applying them,” the Heritage BC website states.

“The results have been transformative for many organizations aligned with the centre and the project, because a deeper understanding of historic processes are resulting; shifting ideas and practical action towards reconciliation, awareness, and redress.”

The Heritage BC Awards celebrate incredible achievements in heritage across the province every year.

The awards recognize the achievements of individuals, organizations, groups, businesses, and local and regional governments.

