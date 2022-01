Matsqui Community Hall holds a tree-chipping event and bottle drive on Sunday, Jan. 9.

The event runs by donation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hall, located at 33676 St. Olaf Ave.

The public is invited to drop off their Christmas trees for recycling and donate their bottles, which should be in clear bags.

The event takes place in the parking lot, and public-health orders will be followed. No one will have to leave their vehicle; volunteers will unload the trees and bottles.

