Toys for Tots in Abbotsford collects 2,000 toys and $10K in cash

More than 2,000 toys and just under $10,000 in financial donations were collected Sunday (Nov. 27) at the 10th annual Archway Toys for Tots event in Abbotsford.

The event was held at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford and was the first after two years of cancelled or drive-thru events due to COVID pandemic restrictions. More than 1,700 people attended in support of Archway Food Bank’s Christmas Bureau.

“Our community is always so generous, and we were so happy to be able to gather in person again for a great cause,” said event organizer Patricia Driessen.

The event saw toys stacked six feet high and 10 feet across, and nearly 2,000 free breakfasts served to those who made a donation.

Rebecca Thuro, food bank program supervisor, said the toys and cash will go a long way this Christmas.

“However, we still need the community’s help to make sure that every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning,” she said.

Donations are still being accepted to support the Christmas Bureau in providing food and gifts for children, youth and seniors in Abbotsford.

Sunday’s event saw volunteers from sponsors — including Envision Financial and Jag’s Furniture — and from Fire Rescue Service, the Abbotsford Police Department and paramedics helping set up and organize the growing toy pile throughout the day.

“We couldn’t run this event without all of our volunteers and sponsors who give of their time, energy and resources,” Driessen said.

Santa was on site during the event, and the MC was Cliff Prang. Performances were featured from the Ever After Character Snow Sisters, MEI Chamber singers, the MEI Screaming Eagles marching band, Creative Edge, and singer-songwriter Ryan McAllister.

Visit abbytoysfortots.com to donate or to view photos from the event.

After the Nov. 27 event, the toys were brought to the Christmas Bureau. Caregivers will be able to choose a gift for children of all ages from the toy room hosted by Sevenoaks Alliance Church.

“Thanks to the Toys for Tots event, and the coming Teddy Bear Toss at the Abbotsford Canucks game this Saturday, our toy room will be full again,” Thuro said.

Thuro estimates they will give out more than 2,500 gifts this holiday season to children, youth and seniors.

The Archway Food Bank and Christmas Bureau will also provide holiday food hampers for more than 1,000 households this year.

“There’s been an increased need for access to food this entire year, and the holidays bring a lot of extra expenses and expectations which are hard to meet on a limited income,” Thuro said. “Together we’re helping make Christmas a little more magical for so many.”

Gifts can still be droppped off at the Archway Food Bank at 33914 Essendene Ave. and donations can be made online at Abbotsfordfoodbank.com/donate.

Those in need of help from the Christmas Bureau can contact the Archway Food Bank at 604-859-7814 or visit AbbotsfordFoodBank.com.

