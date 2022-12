The annual Tow Truck Toy Run was held Saturday (Dec. 17) at Aggressive Towing in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The annual Tow Truck Toy Run was held Saturday (Dec. 17) at Aggressive Towing in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Cast members from the documentary TV series Highway Thru Hell were on hand for the annual Tow Truck Toy Run held Saturday (Dec. 17) at Aggressive Towing in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The annual Tow Truck Toy Run was held Saturday (Dec. 17) at Aggressive Towing in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The annual Tow Truck Toy Run was held Saturday (Dec. 17) at Aggressive Towing in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Aggressive Auto Towing on West Railway Street in Abbotsford celebrated the return of its Tow Truck Toy Run on Saturday (Dec. 17).

The public was asked to bring a non-perishable food item, a new toy, hygiene products, gift cards and items for teens.

In exchange, they received a signed poster from the cast of the documentary TV series Highway Thru Hell, some of whom were on hand.

The event included a convoy from Clover Towing in Surrey.

Charity and DonationsChristmas