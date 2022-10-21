Lyle and Lisa MacDougall (right), founders of Tiny Sparks Foundation in Abbotsford, are shown with Liz and Kirk Burdeny, who run Nana’s Kitchen in Surrey. The Burdenys raise funds for homeless shelters in Surrey and donated $1,000 towards a scholarship for Tiny Sparks. (Submitted photo)

Tiny Sparks Foundation in Abbotsford raises $5,600 at country-themed event

Money will go towards scholarships and sending kids to camp

A new Abbotsford-based organization recently raised almost $5,600 for scholarships and sending under-privileged kids to camp.

Tiny Sparks Foundation held an evening of music and food at Farm Country Brewing in Langley. The event featured performances by local country music artists Antonio Larossa, Kassandra Clack and Danielle Ryan.

Local business owners Lyle and Lisa MacDougall founded Tiny Sparks in memory of Lisa’s daughter Abbie, who passed away in 2010.

The foundation describes itself as “a movement for change, for breaking cycles and for nurturing and igniting the light and life in others.”

“We believe we need to start with our youth,” they state on their website.

Visit tinysparks.ca or visit “Tiny Sparks Foundation” on Facebook for more information.

