Three Abbotsford women who helped flood victims honoured by Rotary Club

Trio receive Paul Harris Fellow for going ‘beyond the call’ in serving community

Hallie Jacobs (third from left) and Jimi Meier (fourth from left) receive the Paul Harris Fellow from Abbotsford Rotary Club foundation chair Ron Kelly (left), president Doris Woodman-McMillan and Blaine Bailey (director of community projects), who was also a recipient. (Submitted photo)

Three local women who led efforts to support victims of the November 2021 floods have been recognized with a Paul Harris Fellow from the Abbotsford Rotary Club.

The honour was presented May 31 to Jimi Meier, Hallie Jacobs and Alison Arends.

Meier and Jacobs, who have family farms on Sumas Prairie, felt fortunate to have escaped damage to their buildings. Just days after returning home following their own forced evacuation, they started the Facebook group Helping Sumas Prairie Farmers.

The purpose of the site was to fundraise for gift cards for flood victims to use. Donations poured in, and they were able to distribute $87,000 in cash and gift cards, as well as more than $55,000 in donated items.

They are not finished as the need is still there and funds continue to flow.

Among those who responded to their appeal was the Abbotsford Rotary Club, which not only committed its own funds, but became the conduit for funds from other Rotary Clubs B.C., as well as in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Arends is another Sumas Prairie resident who answered the call and managed the Crossroads Hub from the time of the flood until the end of April.

She provided meals and a place where beleaguered farm residents could find a listening ear for sharing their stories.

Also receiving a Paul Harris Fellow was Blaine Bailey, a director of community projects, for his tireless efforts in rallying the club in support of 2021 disasters – devastating wildfires (particularly in Lytton) and the catastrophic flooding on Sumas Prairie.

“Thanks to Blaine’s leadership and tireless efforts, Rotary Clubs across Canada, including our own, were able to direct relief funds to needy flood victims,” a press release states.

Bestowing a Paul Harris Fellow on deserving recipients is a Rotary practice and tradition dating back to 1957. Recipients of the award are community members who have gone “beyond the call” in serving the needs of their fellow community members.

