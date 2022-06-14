(From left) Grade 12 students Eun Sim, Navjot Garcha and Nicole Rempel have been named recipients of the Beedie Luminaries scholarship of up to $40,000.

Three Abbotsford students receive Beedie Luminaries scholarships

Program recognizes youths’ academic potential and ‘resilience and resolve’

Three Grade 12 Abbotsford students have been named recipients of the Beedie Luminaries scholarship of up to $40,000.

Eun Sim and Navjot Garcha of W. J. Mouat Secondary and Nicole Rempel of Yale Secondary are among 157 recipients from 81 high schools in 30 communities across the province.

The Beedie Luminaries scholarship program supports students who not only demonstrate strong academic potential, but are also involved in their communities and have faced life challenges and adversity with determination and optimism.

The scholarships recognize students’ resilience and resolve while lowering the financial barriers to pursuing a post-secondary education.

Many of the students will attend university, while a number of recipients will attend trade school or vocational training to learn everything from animal health and forestry management to computer science and 3D animation.

In addition to financial assistance of up to $40,000 per student, recipients are also paired with mentors, and offered paid work opportunities, Stay on Track student support, invitations to special events and access to the Beedie Luminaries online community.

Beedie Luminaries also provides scholarships, through their SPARK (Single Parent Awards for Resilience and Knowledge) Program, to single parents in B.C. who want to pursue further education.

Beedie Luminaries launched in November 2018 with a $50 million donation from Ryan Beedie that coincided with his 50th birthday. To date, the program has awarded 487 scholarships to students across the province.

A total of $6.2 million in scholarships was awarded this year to 140 Grade 12 students and 17 single parents in B.C.

