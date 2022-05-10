Three Abbotsford Rotary Clubs hold strawberry sale

Online orders opened May 8 and run for five weeks; pickup on June 11 and 18

Local Rotary Clubs are holding a strawberry-sale fundraiser, starting May 8. (Stock photo from Pixabay)

The three Rotary Clubs in Abbotsford are holding their 26th annual strawberry sale, which started on Sunday, May 8.

Clubs in Mission, Langley and Burnaby are also participating, and the Abbotsford-Sumas club also makes the sales available in Chilliwack.

The fundraiser runs for five weeks and features fresh washed and sliced strawberries packed in their own juices, with no sugar added.

The berries are available in a five-kilogram (11-pound) pail or a 13.5-kilogram (30-pound) family-size option.

Orders can be done online at abbotsfordsumasrotary.org or by phone at 1-877-404-2010.

The strawberries are available for pickup on June 11 at Mission Secondary, Chilliwack Alliance Church, the Langley Mall and the Salvation Army Harvest Community Church in Burnaby.

Pickup in Abbotsford is on June 18 at Abbotsford Pentecostal Assembly.

The three local clubs are the Rotary Club of Abbotsford, the Rotary Club of Abbotsford-Matsqui and the Rotary Club of Abbotsford-Sumas.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million people where people unite and take action to create lasting change. The money raised through various projects is used in local communities, with a focus on youth, literacy, health and poverty.

